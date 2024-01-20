Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, who is in the final six months of his contract in Hungary.

Ipswich Town, another Championship club, have shown interest in signing Marvin Johnson from the Owls.

The Owls potentially signing Ormonde-Ottewill could free up Johnson to head to Portman Road.

One Championship club who look as though they may need to do some more business this month are Sheffield Wednesday.

Although the Owls have improved since the appointment of Danny Rohl as manager back in October, they still find themselves languishing in the second-tier relegation zone.

As a result, while they have already added to their squad this month with the loan additions of goalkeeper James Beadle and striker Ike Ugbo, there may still be work to do in the market before the deadline, to give them the best possible chance of getting out of trouble.

Now it seems as though one other potential target for the Owls to sign this month may have been identified.

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing left-back deal

According to recent reports from Football Insider, Wednesday have now enquired about the potential signing of Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill.

The left-back came through the youth ranks with Arsenal, but never made a first-team appearance for the Gunners, before leaving for Swindon Town in 2017.

After two years at the County Ground, Ormonde-Ottewill then spent several years playing for various clubs in the Dutch second-tier, before joining his current club, top-flight Hungarian side Puskas Akademia, in 2022.

Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Excelsior 63 0 6 Dordrecht 57 0 3 Swindon Town 56 2 2 Puskas Academia 42 0 3 Helmond Sport 1 0 0 As of 20th January 2024

However, the 28-year-old is now into the final six months of his contract in Hungary, and it is thought that Wednesday are now considering a move to bring him back to England.

Should such a deal be completed, there is an argument that Wednesday securing the signing of Ormonde-Ottewill, could be good news for another Championship club, in the form of Ipswich Town.

Ipswich show interest in Sheffield Wednesday man

Already in this transfer window, it has been reported by Sheffield Star reporter Joe Crann, that Ipswich have made an approach to Wednesday about the potential signing of Marvin Johnson.

It has been an excellent first campaign back in the Championship for the Tractor Boys following their promotion from League One last season, with Kieran McKenna's side now battling for automatic promotion to the Premier League as well.

The addition of someone with the experience of this level that Johnson possesses, and who would also bring some useful extra depth to the squad at Portman Road, could therefore be an important extra boost for the club, as they continue their pursuit of promotion.

As a result, the news that Wednesday are pursuing the signing of a player such as Ormonde-Ottewill, may give Ipswich renewed hope in that transfer chase.

Like Johnson, Ormonde-Ottewill is a player capable of operating in various roles on the left-hand side of the pitch, be that as a full-back or a wing-back.

Those are the positions Johnson has largely been used in since he was re-integrated into the side under Rohl, having been left out of the squad at the start of the campaign under Xisco Munoz.

Consequently, the fact that Wednesday are now looking into a move for a player in that position could suggest that they are bracing themselves to lose Johnson this month, amid interest from Ipswich, which could encourage the Tractor Boys to make a more concrete offer.

Indeed, if they do sign Ormonde-Ottewill, the Owls will have plenty of depth on the left of their defence, with Reece James a third option in that position as well.

That, in turn, could mean that they are open to moving on someone such as Johnson - as it would not leave them short in that position in such a scenario - in order to bring in some useful funds that could go towards further reinforcing other areas of their squad this month.

Should that be the case, that too could help give Ipswich the incentive and motivation they need to pursue a deal for Johnson.

With all that in mind, you therefore get the feeling that Wednesday's pursuit of Ormonde-Ottewill this month is one that Ipswich themselves also ought to be keeping a close eye on.