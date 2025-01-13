Sheffield Wednesday are one of several clubs who are keeping tabs on Kilmarnock youngster Duncan Barlow.

The 17-year-old is highly-rated by the Scottish Premier League side, and in an ideal world they would hope the academy graduate could break into the first-team in the years to come.

However, it appears there are doubts over Barlow’s long-term future, as Football Insider has revealed that the Owls are ‘among a number of English sides’ to have shown an interest in Barlow.

Sheffield Wednesday targeting Duncan Barlow

The update states that Wednesday sent a scout to watch Barlow against Motherwell’s U18 side last week, as they continue to track his progress.

Interestingly, they add that an issue with Barlow’s contract registration means that there is a belief that he could be prised away from Killie for a ‘small compensation fee’.

Of course, clubs could look to negotiate a fee with Kilmarnock to avoid the need for a compensation package, so you would expect talks to take place over the coming weeks if the interest becomes serious.

Sheffield Wednesday are right to look to the future

Wednesday have enjoyed a very impressive season so far under Danny Rohl, with the club having made serious strides since the German arrived as the new boss.

Championship Table (as of 13/1/25) Team P GD Pts 6 West Brom 26 11 40 7 Blackburn Rovers 25 5 39 8 Bristol City 26 3 37 9 Watford 25 -1 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37 11 Norwich City 26 6 36

All connected to the club will feel that they can reach the play-offs this season, but, to do that, they will surely need to make additions to the first-team this season.

So, that will be the priority for Rohl, and there will be hope that owner Dejphon Chansiri gives him the support that he needs in the market.

But, the club still needs to be looking long-term, and this potential deal would be an example of that.

With Barlow not yet involved in the senior side at Killie, it’s clear that he won’t be joining Wednesday and helping Rohl’s side this season.

Nevertheless, he is a talent that can improve, and key figures in the recruitment team are obviously convinced that he will reach that level in the years to come.

From Barlow’s perspective, the chance to join Wednesday is sure to appeal given the size of the club, and to work under a manager like Rohl.

So, this is one to monitor, and whilst it’s not going to be the most eye-catching addition, it could turn out to be a smart move if the Scottish youngster fulfils his potential down the line.