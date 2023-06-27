Sheffield Wednesday have ‘opened talks’ with Dean Smith as they step up their search for Darren Moore’s successor.

Who will be the next Sheffield Wednesday manager?

The Owls won promotion to the Championship in dramatic fashion last season under Moore, coming from four goals down to beat Peterborough in the play-off semi-final, before they saw off Barnsley in the final minute of extra time in the final.

So, it came as a huge shock when it was confirmed last week that Moore had left Hillsborough ahead of the new season.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has spoken about his departure since, insisting that it was nothing to do with the budget, and attention has now turned to identifying his replacement.

And, Football Insider has revealed that Smith is on the radar of the Yorkshire club, with discussions having taken place between Wednesday and 52-year-old.

Smith is currently without a job having left Leicester City in the summer, after he failed to keep them in the Premier League after coming in for the final eight games of the campaign.

Prior to that, Smith has worked with Norwich City in the Championship, as well as Brentford, whilst his most notable achievement was when he took boyhood club Aston Villa to the top-flight through the play-offs.

Would Dean Smith take the Sheffield Wednesday job?

This would be a very good, sensible appointment from Wednesday if they could convince Smith to make the move to Hillsborough. Of course, they are a big club with a great history and support, but it’s important to recognise that they are newly-promoted to the Championship, and it’s about establishing the club back at this level. So, it would make sense to go for someone who is seen as a safe pair of hands.

You would think that Smith would be open to taking on the challenge at Wednesday, as he will know the potential of the club, so it’s a job that will be attractive to people out there. But, a lot is going to depend on the talks with Chansiri, and whether he is in a position to give the next boss the backing they will want to make improvements.

So, it’s one to monitor in the coming days, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring Smith in, but, if they do, it’s a good appointment for the Owls, who will hope to make a swift appointment as attention turns to the new season, which starts in early August.