Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with striker Uche Ikpeazu.

The team already has several options in attack but could benefit from signing the ex-Middlesbrough man.

Ikpeazu has experience in the Championship from his time at Wycombe Wanderers, Boro and Cardiff City.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently engaging in talks with striker Uche Ikpeazu regarding a potential move to Hillsborough, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Konyaspor, leaving the Turkish side after spending just one year there.

He failed to score a single goal in 17 competitive appearances last season - but he could still be an attractive player for many Championship clubs after managing to impress in the EFL in the past.

Scoring three goals in 13 appearances for his former loan club Cardiff City during the second half of the 2021/22 season, he was then sold by Middlesbrough last year after being frozen out of the first team by Chris Wilder.

Having been signed by Neil Warnock back in the summer of 2021, he quickly fell out of favour when Wilder took charge at the Riverside and Ikpeazu has failed to fully kick on since that point.

Sheffield Wednesday's forward department

The Owls have a decent number of options in attack at this point with Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith and Ashley Fletcher all at Xisco's disposal.

The likes of Mallik Wilks and Josh Windass can also play up top if required, although the former is probably more suited to playing in a partnership rather than by himself, with the player previously thriving alongside Josh Magennis at Hull City.

Thankfully for the Owls, they have a decent number of options in quite a few positions now, although they could potentially benefit from bringing another left-back in.

They have strengthened their goalkeeping department in recent times and that was much-needed following the departure of David Stockdale, so the Owls can afford to focus on other areas now.

Looking at their forward area in more detail, Smith can be a prolific forward when on top form and the likes of Gregory and Paterson have plenty of experience at this level, with Windass also able to contribute in the final third.

Fletcher, however, hasn't been that impressive in recent years and will be keen to get himself back on track. Although he will have no shortage of motivation to do well, it's unclear whether he will be able to come up with the goods for Xisco.

Would Uche Ikpeazu be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Ikpeazu has an adequate amount of experience at this level and may feel as though he has unfinished business in the Championship.

Although he endured a bright spell at Cardiff, it was only a brief one and he will be disappointed with how his spell at Boro unfolded.

As previously mentioned, the Owls already have depth in this area but he probably wouldn't be on a huge wage if he joins and could actually turn out to be a consistent goalscorer for Xisco's side, so you can understand why the South Yorkshire side have made an approach for him.

With the player still a free agent and likely to be keen to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible, he may be willing to accept a modest package.

But if he isn't, the Owls may benefit from looking to the loan market instead.