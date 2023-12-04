Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Bailey Cadamarteri over a new contract to extend his stay at Hillsborough.

The striker, only 18, scored his first senior goal for the Owls in their win over Blackburn on Saturday.

Wednesday are now keen to secure his future at the club, in the wake of interest in his services from teams in the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with striker Bailey Cadamarteri about a new contract at Hillsborough.

That's according to a report from The Sheffield Star, who say that the Owls are keen to fend off interest from elsewhere in the 18-year-old.

How has Cadamarteri's career gone so far?

Despite the fact he is still only 18, Cadamarteri is starting to become an important player for the Owls already.

Having come through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, the teenager has now made five senior appearances for the club.

That includes four league outings this season over the course of the last month under recently appointed Owls manager Danny Rohl.

Cadamarteri's rise also took another step on Saturday afternoon, when he scored his first senior goal for the club, in a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough.

Now it seems as though Sheffield Wednesday have started taking steps, in an attempt to ensure that the teenager plays a part for the club, for many more years to come.

What is the latest on a new contract for Bailey Cadamarteri at Sheffield Wednesday?

As things stand, there are around 18 months remaining on Cadamarteri's contract with Sheffield Wednesday, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

According to this latest update however, Sheffield Wednesday are now in talks with the 18-year-old, about extending his contract with the club.

It is thought that discussions about a new contract began last month, and are ongoing as the Owls look to secure his long-term future at Hillsborough.

That comes amid apparent interest in the striker, from clubs currently playing in the Premier League.

Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship?

Despite that win over Blackburn on Saturday afternoon, Sheffield Wednesday are still in a precarious position in the Championship table.

That was just their second league win of the campaign, taking them to a total of ten points for the season so far.

As a result, the Owls are still bottom of the Championship table, ten points from safety, and three points behind 23rd place Rotherham United.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 21st Huddersfield Town 19 -13 20 22nd QPR 19 -13 16 23rd Rotherham United 19 -20 13 24th Sheffield Wednesday 19 -19 10 As of 4th December 2023

The Owls are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Staffordshire to take on another side out of form at this moment in time, in Stoke City.

Would a new contract for Bailey Cadamarteri be good for Sheffield Wednesday?

It does feel as though a new contract for Cadamarteri would be a very good piece of business for Sheffield Wednesday to get done.

The striker is already a hugely promising player, and one who is showing he can make an impact at senior level at this early stage of his career.

As a result, given there is a good chance he will continue to improve with the more experience he gets, a new contract for him would secure a long-term asset for the Owls.

Indeed, considering that interest from elsewhere, this could be a welcome coup, and statement of intent from Sheffield Wednesday, that could go some way to providing another positive boost for the club, on the back of that win on Saturday.