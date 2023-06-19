After winning promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday surely have a busy few weeks ahead.

With the Championship set to get underway in early August, the Owls have six to seven weeks to form a squad capable of avoiding an immediate drop to the third tier.

This will, naturally, involve plenty of incomings and outgoings, with familiar faces replaced with new ones.

However, according to recent reports, some familiar faces could also return to Hillsborough in the coming weeks.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news

Indeed, on Monday, The Star are reporting that Sheffield Wednesday have began discussions with Blackpool over a potential return to the club for Reece James.

The 29-year-old spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Hillsborough and made a decent contribution as the club were promoted back to the second tier.

James featured 34 times in all competitions, and crucially, started all three of the club's play-off matches - both semi-finals and the final at Wembley.

The Star report that Owls' boss Darren Moore is a big fan of the defender, and that his return was always a possibility this summer.

Indeed, no deal has been agreed yet, but there is hope that Wednesday and Blackpool can come to some sort of arrangement after the Tangerines were relegated to League One.

Reece James back to Sheffield Wednesday?

The player himself would reportedly jump at the chance to make the move, too, as per their report.

Indeed, James himself said the following after the club's promotion at Wembley, via The Star: "Obviously I’ve got to see what happens and hopefully something can get done,"

Owls boss Darren Moore is said to be a big fan of Reece James.

"But I’ve enjoyed my time here.

"It’s been incredible, far more than what I expected was going to happen.

"I fell in love with the club, the city, everything about it – but I’ll have to see what happens, what plays out over the summer.

"I’ll be patient.”

How long does Reece James have left on his Blackpool FC contract?

What could help Wednesday in their pursuit of the defender is the length of time left on his current deal.

James joined Blackpool back in 2021 on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

This means that he is contractually tied down at Bloomfield Road until the summer of 2024.

As such, and especially following relegation, one assumes Blackpool could be tempted to cash in on the player.