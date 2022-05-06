Sheffield Wednesday in race with West Brom, Sheffield United and others for Newcastle deal

League One side Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs keen on Newcastle United teenager Elliot Anderson after seeing a loan deal fall through previously, according to inews.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder joined Bristol Rovers in January and caught the eye with his performances in League Two – scoring seven times and providing three assists in 20 appearances as he’s helped them mount a promotion charge.

But it seems he could have been plying his trade for Wednesday as a report from inews has revealed that a loan deal with the Owls fell through before he moved to the Memorial Stadium.

Anderson is attracting plenty of attention ahead of the summer transfer window, with Wednesday understood to be keen on a deal once again.

The report claims that Millwall, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, and West Bromwich Albion are among the other clubs keen.

Despite the noise, Anderson’s full focus will be on the final day of the League Two season as his Rovers side could clinch automatic promotion to League One.

The Verdict

It’s unclear exactly why Anderson’s loan deal to Wednesday fell through but they must be wishing he was part of their squad as they head into the play-offs.

The 19-year-old has been brilliant for the Gas and it’s no surprise that there are plenty of clubs keen on him ahead of the summer.

The Owls will hope to be a Championship club next season and they may feel that they could offer him more minutes than the others linked, who will expect to be battling higher up the table.

He could certainly learn from playing alongside Barry Bannan but Wednesday’s hopes will likely hinge on them getting to the second tier.

