Sheffield Wednesday in contract talks with player following Manchester City, West Ham United and Brentford interest

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to secure a professional contract for teenage striker Bailey Cadamarteri in the coming weeks, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 17-year-old is still a scholar at the Owls, but now he has reached the age he is following his birthday earlier in the month, he is now eligible to sign full-time terms with the Yorkshire outfit.

The son of former Everton and Bradford City striker Danny Cadamarteri, the youngster has been at Wednesday since the age of eight and despite his age, the forward stepped up into the club’s under-23’s squad during the latter stages of the 2021-22 season.

Per The Star, the hierarchy at Wednesday have been in negotiations with Cadamarteri and his representatives for the best part of a month, with talks thought to be at the final stages.

A long-term deal is being targeted to fend off Premier League interest in the starlet, who was linked earlier in 2022 to Premier League giants Manchester City, as well as West Ham United and Brentford of the top flight.

The Verdict

It is important for Wednesday to get their best assets tied down for the long-term after they let the likes of Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide slip through the net in recent years – perhaps prematurely.

The lesson looks to have been learnt when it comes to Cadamarteri though, who is clearly showing some promise if he was able to step up to the under-23’s this past season.

There will be high hopes for the 17-year-old considering his pedigree – being the son of a former Premier League footballer.

Being with Wednesday for the last nine years also shows he has a connection to the club as well, so perhaps amid the top flight interest that will be a major factor if he chooses to renew.