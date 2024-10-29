This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been something of a mixed start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls struggling for consistency at the start of the 24/25 campaign.

The Yorkshire outfit are yet to win successive games in the league as it stands, but boast a record of just one defeat in their last six after a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Friday night.

A sensational strike from Michael Smith sealed the comeback victory on the south coast, with Josh Windass cancelling out Connor Ogilvie’s opener before Smith struck from all of 25 yards to seal the win.

While Smith wowed supporters to net his second of the season, it is the performances of another forward that has given Football League World’s Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna cause for concern, with Ike Ugbo failing to recreate his form of last season.

Ike Ugbo performances have left Sheffield Wednesday underwhelmed

Ugbo played a huge part in saving Sheffield Wednesday from the drop last season, as he netted seven times in 18 matches to help Rohl mastermind a turnaround in fortunes and drag the Yorkshire side away from the relegation zone in the Championship.

His dominance in the air, buildup play and finishing ability were all huge factors in the Owls’ performances in the second-half of last season, so it seemed like a no-brainer to snap him up from Ligue 1 side Troyes over the summer.

But ever since that permanent deal was struck, the Canadian has struggled to play in a similar way, with no goals from his eleven appearances in the Championship this season, leading to Rohl dropping him from the starting lineup of late.

His last start against Burnley summed up his showings from the 24/25 campaign to date, with a golden opportunity to break the deadlock squandered, as he headed over when unmarked in the penalty area, before the Clarets ran out 2-0 winners at Hillsborough.

That profligacy has been the underlying theme of his season to date, and McKenna has been left underwhelmed after seeing a different player produce the goods on a regular basis last season.

When asked which player’s form had surprised him this season, the Wednesday fan said: “Unfortunately, Ike Ugbo’s poor start to the season is a bit of a mystery.

“I do appreciate that he came in slightly late and missed some of pre-season, so it wouldn’t be the case that he was firing games from day one, but he has still not got going.

Ike Ugbo Championship stats 24/25 (FBRef) Appearances 11 Starts 5 Minutes played 480 Goals 0 Assists 0.36 Shots/90 0.56

“We expected more from him, but in his defence you could say that this season we have not been creating as many chances that he would traditionally get on the end of.

“The crosses and the cutbacks haven’t been there, but at the same time, he has been brought back by Danny Rohl and you would expect hm to contribute to our attacking play, but he hasn’t, he hasn’t been able to hold the ball up, get involved in attacks.

“So with that and the lack of goals, unfortunately, it is a bad combination, and it is a bit of a conundrum that we can’t give up on him, and I still believe that a goal in the league could get him going.”

Ike Ugbo 23/24 v 24/25 comparison proves massive drop-off

While the figures are there to see in black and white in the goal column, it is not only in terms of scoring that Ugbo has dropped off since last season, with his side feeling his lack of influence in the final third.

As McKenna stated, the Canadian hasn’t been getting on the end of chances as often this season, with an xG per 90 minutes of just 0.13 in the current campaign, a figure which is three times less than that during his loan spell in Yorkshire.

With just one shot on target from his 480 minutes played, the striker is something of a passenger when the ball goes forward of late, with a figure of 0.19 per 90 paling in comparison to last season’s 0.91, as he found the back of the net with regular ease.

While his passing rate has only slightly dropped with just 9.06 completed per 90 minutes, that lack of impact is felt even more when the ball isn’t finding the back of the net in the meantime, as his influence on games continues to wane.

It is the last start against Burnley that continues to play on McKenna’s mind, with the glaring miss exacerbated by only 20 touches across 72 minutes on the pitch; the second least of any Wednesday player, with replacement Smith managing eleven during his 18-minute cameo.

A pass completion rate of 45.5% also speaks volumes, and leaves the Wednesday fans hoping things can turn around before too long, having seen what the striker is capable of when he is firing on all cylinders.

“I was really surprised against Burnley that he spurned the chance, because if he had I believe that could have kickstarted his season.

“So I am not saying he is completely written off, but in terms of level of performance from last season to now, having such a sharp drop and showing no immediate signs that things are going to improve, you do have to pick him out.

“But it seems that Danny Rohl still has faith in him and still wants to play him, so we are just hoping that it does work for him, because he just needs to get that confidence back, get involved, and show what he can do for the team.

“When he is firing he is so important, but it just isn’t happening so far this season.”