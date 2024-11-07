Sheffield Wednesday supporters were delighted when they got the permanent signing of Ike Ugbo over the line in the summer transfer window, but it's been a tough start to the 2024-25 season for the striker.

The Canad international played an important role in helping the Owls stay in the division last season after joining on loan from French side Troyes in the January transfer window, and he wasn't short of transfer interest in the summer.

Ugbo became a key player in Danny Rohl's side at the back end of last season, scoring seven times in the Championship as Wednesday avoided relegation on the final day of the season, and he quickly became a fan favourite at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday and Championship rivals Sunderland battled it out over the summer to secure his signature on a permanent basis, and it was the Owls who managed to seal a return for the 26-year-old, forking out a reported fee of £3million, but he's had a tougher time of things since joining on a permanent basis.

Ike Ugbo may be surprising many at Hillsborough with his lack of goalscoring

After making such a big impact at the end of last season, Sheffield Wednesday supporters were understandably delighted to have got the deal for Ugbo over the line, but he's struggling to live up to that price-tag so far.

He's played 13 Championship games since his arrival, starting six of them, but he is yet to find the back of the net or register an assist.

In a way, Ugbo is the victim of his own success last season, as supporters had high expectations for him after his return, but it's not happened for him since joining the club on a permanent basis.

There have been glimpses of talent, such as the goal and assist he registered in an EFL Cup win over Grimsby Town, but that's as good as it's got for him so far, and better will be expected from him in the coming weeks and months after Wednesday parted with a relatively hefty fee.

Ike Ugbo's time at Sheffield Wednesday - As Per Transfermarkt Season Played Goals Assists 2023/24 19 7 1 2024/25 16 1 1 Stats Correct As Of November 7, 2024

He had a golden opportunity to break his Championship goalscoring duck in the Owls' midweek fixture against Norwich City, but he somehow missed a free header from close range which went well wide of the goal, and it came off like more of a goal line clearance.

That miss against the Canaries summed up his recent form, and unfortunately, won't have done much good for his confidence either.

Ugbo desperately needs a goal just for confidence, and while it's been a poor start since moving to Hillsborough on a permanent basis, he shouldn't be written off just yet.

Steel City Derby vs Sheffield United gives Ike Ugbo the perfect chance to redeem himself

Sheffield Wednesday make the short trip down to Bramall Lane to face bitter rivals Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon, and a goal against the Blades would write Ugbo's name into Wednesday folklore and make him worth every penny of the £3m they paid for him.

The clubs haven't played each other since March 2019, and it's set to be a fantastic occasion as Wednesday look to cause an upset by beating high-flying United away from home, and game fixture means more to both fanbases than any other fixture.

Wednesday haven't beaten Sheffield United since 2012, and their last win at Bramall Lane came way back in February 2009, so if they were to win on Sunday, the entire squad would be immortalised.

His lack of goals and poor miss against Norwich on Tuesday would be completely forgotten about should Ugbo find the net at Bramall Lane, and he should see this as the perfect chance to kickstart his Sheffield Wednesday career.