Sheffield Wednesday want to continue to be active in the transfer market in the remaining days of the window, according to Danny Rohl, who has also revealed that paperwork issues were behind Ike Ugbo's absence against Plymouth Argyle.

To all of those who had an inkling that Wednesday were going to be able to build on their form that saved them from the drop last time out, they proved you to be exactly right - at least in their opening fixture of the 2024-25 season.

There haven't been any more emphatic results in the second tier this weekend than what happened at Hillsborough. It was a performance that really backed up the intent that the German boss' side had displayed in the weeks leading up to it.

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle Match Stats (August 11, 2024) Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Plymouth Argyle 59% Possession 41% 30 Shots 5 10 Shots on target 1 4.59 xG 0.23 7 Big chances created 0 4 Big chances missed 0 1 Goalkeeper saves 6 Stats taken from Sofascore

Wednesday have been one of the most active Championship teams in the transfer window, with double-digit additions to their name. That's not expected to stop, but their latest signing wasn't able to contribute to the 4-0 win.

Danny Rohl explains Ike Ugbo absence as Sheffield Wednesday trounce Plymouth Argyle

Ike Ugbo, who has been brought back to the club for a reported fee of £3 million from French side Troyes after a successful loan spell with Wednesday in the back-half of last season, wasn't involved against Wayne Rooney's side.

The result suggested that his absence wasn't necessary anyway, but Rohl explained that he wasn't used because of paperwork issues, as per The Star; specifically the French league not giving the Owls the green light prior to the match.

Another one of Rohl's attacking additions, Jamal Lowe, made sure that Ugbo's presence wasn't missed too much on the opening day of their season, contributing with a goal and the header which then led to Brendan Galloway's own goal.

Danny Rohl speaks out on Sheffield Wednesday transfer plans

The 35-year-old manager has said that he wants his side to continue to make moves before the window shuts, including some potential departures.

Speaking to The Star after the win over Plymouth, he said: "It's fantastic. It could be hard sometimes with the decision-making for me as manager. I think this is what we need to be strong in the season, we know that the Championship is about 46 games, it's not just one game.

"To be ready for this we need more than just 11 players and all the guys will be helpful this season. I will try more, we have still 19 days to go, this is important. We showed today which direction we want to go and we will look for the market. We are ambitious, we are hungry this season. We will see.

"We will look at what will make sense, what does not make sense and we will have different decision-making on different players," added Rohl on the possibility of players leaving this summer.

"Some players have to go because it is hard for them to come into the squad, for some players it is more important for them to have minutes, if you are young and you do not get so many minutes it is hard.

"We will look at which clubs and which will be helpful for us for which player. We will see business in both directions, it is still a busy market at the moment."

Bailey Cadamarteri, Mallik Wilks and Michael Smith have all been linked with moves away from Hillsborough this summer, with Wrexham being a potential destination for the first and third of the trio.

As well as movement on this front, Rohl also stated that the time for arrivals from Premier League clubs could come soon, with more and more loan deals set to be sanctioned at this late stage of the window.

Sheffield Wednesday hype should be ever so slightly tempered

There are a lot of things to like about this Owls side. The quality of the team has improved a lot in this window; really since Rohl came in, in fact.

The expectations have been lifted for them, and rightly so, but there are some external factors as to why they did so well on Sunday.

Plymouth were not up to standard. They looked completely lacking against a side that narrowly avoided relegation last time out.

Their new boss has a poor recent record at this level, and they could be one of the leading contenders to go down.

Upcoming tests against the likes of Sunderland and Leeds United will give us a real measure of just how much Wednesday have improved this summer.