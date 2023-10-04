Xisco Munoz is under increasing pressure at Sheffield Wednesday as the club’s form continues to stagnate.

The Owls earned promotion to the Championship last season under Darren Moore.

But Moore’s departure in the summer led to the arrival of the Spaniard ahead of the team’s return to the second tier.

Munoz is yet to win a competitive game since taking the reins of the Yorkshire club, with the closest being a penalty shootout victory in the first round of the EFL Cup against League Two’s Stockport County, which finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Wednesday are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, with just two points from their opening 10 games.

Who would be perfect to replace Xisco Munoz?

This has been the worst start to a league campaign in the club’s history, with the gap to safety now already seven points.

Here we look at three potential candidates who would be perfect to replace Munoz, should he be dismissed as manager of the Owls…

Michael Beale

Beale’s time as Rangers boss came to an end earlier this week after just 10 months at Ibrox.

The 43-year-old earned the position with the Scottish giants after he performed well as QPR boss, allowing him to make the return to the Glasgow club as the main man in charge.

However, his reputation has taken a hit after such a short reign in Scotland.

If he is planning on a quick return to management, then Wednesday could be a great opportunity for him to build himself back up.

Beale is a smart coach that would be an upgrade on Munoz, and he has something to prove after his Rangers stint which makes him a perfect candidate.

Dean Smith

Smith has been out of work since departing Norwich City at the end of last year.

His time at Carrow Road proved unsuccessful, losing the fans by the end of his tenure at Norfolk.

But he knows Wednesday, having spent a season at Hillsborough at the end of his playing career, and will be motivated to prove doubters wrong by turning things around at the club.

He can be a polarising figure, but he has Premier League experience and has enjoyed plenty of good times as a coach.

Perhaps he could be an ideal candidate to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Carlos Carvalhal

Carvalhal has previously been Wednesday manager during a much brighter time for the club.

The Portuguese led the club to the Championship play-offs in 2017, ultimately missing out to Huddersfield Town in a penalty shootout.

Form dipped in the subsequent season, which led to his departure from the club, but he is still a well regarded figure among supporters.

The 57-year-old is currently out of work at the moment, and it could be worth trying to convince him to make a return to Hillsborough.

Carvalhal is an experienced coach, who knows the Championship quite well, and can get a tune out of under-performing players.

This could prove a very shrewd move by the club, if they decide to part ways with Munoz in the near future.