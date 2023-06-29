Former Norwich City and Leicester City manager Dean Smith is Sheffield Wednesday's "first choice" to replace Darren Moore, according to The Star.

Wednesday are on the hunt for a new manager after the Moore's shock departure, just weeks after he led the club to promotion from League One through the play-offs.

Disagreements over the transfer policy between Moore and chairman Dejphon Chansiri were a key factor in the decision, with the pair said to be "sitting on different ends of the scale in terms of the backing that would be required and given".

Football Insider revealed on Tuesday that the Owls had opened talks with Smith and now The Star report that the 52-year-old is "top of the list" of candidates.

Smith left Leicester City earlier this month after he was unable to keep the Foxes in the Premier League, winning just two of his eight games in charge since replacing Brendan Rodgers on a short-term contract in April.

Prior to his spell at the King Power Stadium, Smith endured a disappointing stint at Norwich City as the Canaries were relegated from the top flight before he was sacked with the club sitting fifth in the Championship in December.

However, Smith has enjoyed success with Walsall, Brentford and most notably Aston Villa, leading Villa to promotion from the second tier in 2019 before guiding them to survival in the Premier League and the EFL Cup final the following season.

What is the latest on Sheffield Wednesday's manager search?

While Smith is said to be Wednesday's top target, a number of foreign coaches are believed to have applied for the job.

Vitor Campelos, Benito Carbone and Giuseppe Iachini are all said to be interested in the role, with Tuttomercatoweb claiming earlier this week that "contact" has been made between the Owls and the latter.

Wednesday's squad return for pre-season on Friday and Chansiri had been aiming to make an appointment by then, although he stressed the decision would not be rushed.

"We have had many applications, from big names to names who are not so familiar. But it doesn’t matter to me about names, the most important thing is that the new manager will be the right fit for Sheffield Wednesday," Chansiri told the club's official website last week.

"Football is not like any other business, one coach with a great CV can do not so well and the opposite of that is true as well. This is football, there is always risk. But I can assure everyone that I will appoint the best manager I believe for our club.

"Of course my preference is to have the manager in place for when the players return but at the same time, this appointment will not be rushed. It is all about getting the right manager for our club, whether that is from the UK or overseas or anywhere in the world.

"I want a manager who plays attacking football and it will not be based on money, it will be based on coaching ability and who can bring the right philosophy to Sheffield Wednesday. We must always look to improve as a club."

Would Dean Smith be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Smith would be a solid choice for the Owls.

His last two managerial jobs do raise some concerns, but Norwich were fifth at the time of Smith's dismissal and ended up finishing 13th under his successor David Wagner, while he was not given sufficient time at Leicester to save them from relegation.

Chansiri is said to want a manager with experience and a track record of success and Smith certainly ticks both of those boxes.

As a newly-promoted side entering what is likely to be an incredibly competitive Championship, the Owls could not afford too much of a gamble and Smith is a sensible option who would help stabilise them on their return to the division.