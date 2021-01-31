Sheffield Wednesday identify 22-year-old as potential alternative transfer target

Sheffield Wednesday could make a move for Wigan Athletic left-back Tom Pearce before the January transfer window closes, a report from a print edition of The Sun (31/01 p57) has claimed.

The Owls are seemingly keen to sign a left-back, and it had been reported earlier in the window that they had tabled a bid for Harry Pickering at Crewe.

However, The Lancashire Telegraph is now reporting that Wednesday’s Championship rivals Blackburn are close to sealing a deal for Pickering, and it appears the Owls have already identified a possible alternative target to move for this month.

According to this latest update, Wednesday could now be set to make a move for Pearce before the window closes, with an offer before the window closes seemingly a possibility.

Having joined Wigan from Leeds back in 2019, Pearce has made a total of 34 appearances in all competitions for the Latics, scoring once.

As things stand, there are still 18 months remaining on Pearce’s contract with Wigan, securing his future at The DW Stadium until the end of next season, although the Latics’ difficult financial situation means they could be forced to sell if a decent offer comes in.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for Sheffield Wednesday were they to make it happen.

The Owls do look like they are short of a left-back, and Pearce could be a solid option for them to fill that void.

Indeed, with Wigan in still facing something of an uncertain financial future as they wait for a takeover, this is a deal that may be more affordable for the Owls than might otherwise have been the case.

As a result, you do feel as though this is one that could be well worth looking into for Wednesday, as they look to build a squad in the final days of the window, that can drag them out of the Championship relegation zone.