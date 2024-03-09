Highlights Ian Poveda thrives at Sheffield Wednesday post-injury, making him a potential long-term fit with promising playing time.

With Josh Windass potentially departing, Poveda stands as a young, hungry talent who wants first-team exposure and growth.

Poveda's performance stats may not match Windass currently, but his potential and playing time could make him a valuable replacement.

Sheffield Wednesday's deadline day signing Ian Poveda has been given a new lease of life since making the loan move from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

The 24-year-old attacker has had a torrid couple of years thanks to injury, and previous loan moves to Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool haven't proved all that successful, with injuries hampering his time at Ewood Park.

Related Danny Rohl reveals what Hansi Flick thought of Sheffield Wednesday Flick had nothing but good things to say about the Owls, who are managed by his friend and former assistant Rohl.

However, Poveda has enjoyed a run of first-team action since moving to Hillsborough, and a permanent move to Wednesday could be an ideal move for all parties in the summer.

With Poveda's contract at Elland Road expiring this summer, and with the Colombian international seemingly not in Daniel Farke's plans, Danny Röhl should explore making the attacker's stay permanent in the summer.

Ian Poveda could be the perfect Josh Windass replacement for Sheffield Wednesday

It remains to be seen what division Sheffield Wednesday will be playing in next season, and Poveda may not want to drop to League One, especially with his Colombian international aspirations.

However, the Owls have a good chance of remaining in the Championship under Danny Röhl, and if they were to play in the second-tier next season, Poveda may relish the opportunity of moving to Hillsborough on a permanent basis.

His Leeds career is seemingly over with his contract up this summer, and Farke clearly doesn't fancy him with the abundance of attacking quality available to him.

The final nail in the coffin of his Leeds career was being allowed to miss crucial Championship fixtures in December to play international friendlies for Colombia.

It seems highly unlikely he'll be offered fresh terms at Elland Road and Wednesday should act fast if they want to tie him down permanently.

Poveda could be the perfect replacement for Josh Windass, who sees his deal expire at the end of the season and has attracted interest in the past from clubs in Argentina and the MLS.

The Sun reported in January that Windass was attracting interest from Argentine outfit Talleres, whilst MLS side Real Salt Lake were also credited with an interest.

At 30 years old, this is the perfect chance for Windass to experience football elsewhere, but Wednesday will need to replace the man who fired them to Championship promotion.

It's the attacker's dynamism that the Owls would miss the most, both to drive his side up the field and in the final third, and that is something that Poveda can offer in droves.

The pair are not identical players but the Leeds loanee could offer much of what Wednesday would lose should Windass depart.

Ian Poveda and Josh Windass' stats compared

Windass is currently out injured, and he hasn't played since the end of January, but he's made 19 Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists.

According to Fotmob, Windass has scored three times from an expected goals (xG) of 4.32 and registered two assists from an expected assist rate of 1.97.

In his 1,359 minutes played, he's made 358 successful passes, registered 41 shots, created 25 chances, and has a successful dribble rate of 39.1%.

Josh Windass and Ian Poveda's 2023/24 Championship stats compared - Fotmob Player Name Games Minutes played Goals Assists Shots Chances created Dribble success Successful passes Josh Windass 19 1,359 3 2 41 25 39.1% 358 Ian Poveda 14 605 0 1 9 12 43.9% 156 Data accurate as of 9th March 2024

Poveda, on the other hand, is yet to score a league goal this season in the 605 minutes played, has registered just one assist, made 156 successful passes, created 12 chances, registered 9 shots and has a dribble success rate of 43.9%.

Whilst Windass has better stats this season, he has played over double the minutes Poveda has, so the Colombian international could still outperform the 30-year-old before the season is finished.

It's clear that Windass would need replacing in the summer if he were to go, and Poveda would be the ideal replacement for several reasons.

He's young, talented and hungry for first-team chances which he's been given at Wednesday. He will only get better the more he plays, and despite not having the most impressive stats, it may be better long-term business for the club to sign Poveda permanently and allow Windass to move on this summer.