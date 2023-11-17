Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer expresses surprise over John Buckley's lack of game time at Sheffield Wednesday. He believes it would be the right move for Blackburn Rovers to recall him in January if he continues to receive limited minutes.

Buckley has made just five starts for Wednesday, and with the club's struggles, it is difficult to understand why he hasn't been given more opportunities.

If Buckley is not featuring regularly for Wednesday, it would make sense for Blackburn to bring him back as he has proven himself as a capable performer at the Championship level. He could be a valuable option for Rovers in their pursuit of a play-off spot.

Pundit Carlton Palmer says he is surprised that midfielder John Buckley has not had more game time at Sheffield Wednesday so far.

Buckley joined the Owls on loan from Blackburn Rovers on deadline day, but his minutes have been limited at Hillsborough, with just five of his 10 appearances for the club coming as starts.

Blackburn have the option to recall Buckley in January, and manager Jon Dahl Tomasson revealed that he is monitoring his situation as he weighs up whether to bring him back to Ewood Park.

"It's very early days, the January market is not open yet," Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"We have contact with John.

"I always have one of the staff, Damien Johnson, who takes control of that. We are analysing John's games when he is starting and when he is coming from the bench.

"I have a personal contact with him in that way. It's the same whenever you loan players out, the same with Jack (Vale) at Lincoln.

"You always need to have that connection with the player, to give them a good feeling and to see if he's doing well, is he doing what he wants?

"For John, it is a difficult situation at Sheffield Wednesday. It's a difficult situation for Sheffield Wednesday as a club."

Wednesday currently sit bottom of the Championship table, nine points from safety, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Birmingham City at St Andrew's after the international break.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted that he is shocked by Buckley's lack of game time for the Owls this season, and he believes that it would be the right move for Blackburn to recall him in January if he does not receive more minutes.

"There is talk of Blackburn recalling John Buckley from his from loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in January," Palmer said.

"Buckley was allowed to go out on a season-long loan in the summer, Jon Dahl Tomasson has said that Buckley was knocking on his door saying he deserved to be on the team on a regular basis, so he reluctantly let him go on loan to get games.

"Buckley has made five starts for the Owls, and a mounting injury crisis of midfield players at Blackburn could see him recalled in January.

"If he's not getting games, it's 100% the right call.

"I can't believe he's not getting a consistent run of games for the Owls given their predicament and his experience of Championship football."

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Should Blackburn Rovers recall John Buckley from Sheffield Wednesday in January?

Blackburn should recall Buckley in January if he is not featuring regularly for Wednesday.

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Buckley should have been given more of a chance at Hillsborough, particularly considering the Owls' struggles.

Buckley has proven himself to be a more than capable performer at Championship level over the years, and Wednesday may regret not playing him more regularly if they were to lose him in January.

However, with Buckley seemingly not a part of Danny Rohl's plans, it is likely he will be returning to Ewood Park, and he would be a useful option for Rovers to have in their squad as they look to mount another play-off challenge.