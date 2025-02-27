Sunderland head to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night in what could be a crucial game for both clubs as we enter a critical period of the season.

Whilst automatic promotion for the Black Cats looks a long shot, Regis Le Bris’ men will not give up as they look to chip away at the eight-point deficit to second-placed Sheffield United.

Championship Table (as of 27/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 34 50 75 2 Sheffield United 34 22 70 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 34 19 62

Meanwhile, with the Owls six points away from the play-offs, they know they’re very much in the ‘now or never’ territory if they want to keep their Premier League dream alive.

So, a big game awaits, and it’s perhaps even more important for both clubs considering they are in poor form, with Sunderland having suffered successive defeats, and Danny Rohl’s side have done the same, and have only won one in five.

The spotlight is on Anthony Patterson ahead of Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Therefore, three points for either side would be a massive confidence boost, and it’s a fixture that could be decided by fine margins.

And, if Sunderland are going to come out on the right side of those margins, Le Bris will need a big performance from goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The 24-year-old has been a key performer for the Wearside outfit over the years, with his performances resulting in plenty of Premier League interest, so there’s no denying his ability.

However, he is going through a bad patch right now, with Patterson’s own goal against Hull City last time out condemning Sunderland to a 1-0 defeat.

Unfortunately, that’s not his only mistake in recent times, and that vulnerability is something that Wednesday are sure to try and exploit. Plus, a lot of Patterson’s errors follow a theme, as he struggles to dominate his box and deal with high balls.

Rohl will have recognised that, and whether it’s flinging long throws into the box, or crowding Patterson on corners, the keeper will be tested.

We saw something similar at Bramall Lane on Monday as Sheffield United targeted Illan Meslier, with the Frenchman looking rattled before he scored an own goal, although Leeds did go on to win the game.

Anthony Patterson has the quality to come through this period

Patterson will know what’s coming, and it will be a test of his character and personality as much as his goalkeeping ability.

As mentioned, everyone knows the talent is there, with Patterson on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the country, and he has starred for Sunderland as they’ve made significant progress in the past few years.

But, the next step for the club is arguably the toughest one, and to reach the top-flight, Le Bris needs everyone to find their best form in the next few months.

Sunderland’s recent struggles are by no means entirely down to Patterson, with several players in the squad having failed to hit their highest level.

Yet, there’s no doubt the number one can do better, and there are murmurings from a section of the fans about whether he should even keep his place in the XI.

Realistically, Le Bris is sure to keep faith with Patterson on Friday night, and Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to test him early on and to see whether he can cope under this intense scrutiny.

So, all eyes will be on Patterson, and whether he and Sunderland come through this challenge to reignite their promotion push.