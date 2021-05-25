Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and Barnsley eyeing up striker transfer

Giant Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin is attracting interest from a trio of Football League clubs from Yorkshire, with Barnsley, Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday all tracking him according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old stands at 6ft 9in and this season has been playing for Solihull in the fifth tier of English football, having signed from Solihull United who play further down the non-league system.

Hudlin has made an impact for the Birmingham-based club this season, scoring 10 times in 33 outings in all competitions, and that includes an FA Cup goal against League Two promotion contenders Morecambe.

He’s likely to end the season as Moors’ top scorer in all competitions and his performances have attracted attention from the EFL.

Any potential move for Hudlin would command a fee though as the Moors tied him down to a contract until 2022 when he arrived – which now looks like a smart piece of business.

And the need for a transfer fee to prize Hudlin away from Damson Park may already rule Wednesday out of the race – as YorkshireLive believe that they’ll be delving into the free agents pool and loan market instead to bolster their squad.

The Verdict

Hudlin has already made one big jump up from the 11th tier of English football to the fifth tier by joining the Moors – but can he make another leap?

The striker has a unique skill set by not only being the tallest outfield player in England right now, but he can definitely move with the ball – he’s not just a one-dimensional target man because of his height.

It’s hard to see him going into a Championship team and being a starter right now, but he would definitely at this stage of his career be an interesting option off the bench – and it wouldn’t be a shock to see some League One clubs along with Wednesday interested in Hudlin as that seems to be the kind of level he could step up to next.