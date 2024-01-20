With the January transfer window open for business, one player attracting interest from elsewhere is Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson.

Johnson starred as the Owls won promotion from League One last season, but he was surprisingly frozen out by former manager Xisco Munoz at the start of the campaign.

The 33-year-old was brought back into the fold after the arrival of Danny Rohl in October, and he has impressed since his return to the team, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 13 appearances.

Johnson's form has been crucial to Wednesday's recent upturn in form, with Rohl's men winning five of their last nine league games to move up to 22nd in the table, four points from safety.

However, Wednesday could be facing a battle to hold on to Johnson this month after The Star revealed that Ipswich have reignited their interest in the winger.

The Tractor Boys were linked with Johnson in the summer before he put pen-to-paper on a new contract at Hillsborough, and he has seemingly emerged on their radar once again.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Ipswich have had a £1 million bid rejected by the Owls for Johnson, but there have been conflicting reports, with the East Anglian Daily Times reporting that no offer has been lodged and claiming that the club would be unwilling to pay a significant fee for him.

As speculation over Johnson's future continues to gather pace, we looked at how much he is currently earning at Wednesday.

How much money is Marvin Johnson earning at Sheffield Wednesday?

According to Capology, Johnson currently earns £8,077 per week and £420,000 per year, although it should be stressed that it is an estimate.

That makes Johnson the club's 15th-highest paid player, and he receives significantly less than some of the Owls' biggest earners, including Jeff Hendrick (£35,000 per week), Barry Bannan (£24,038 per week), Michael Smith (£17,500 per week), Will Vaulks (£15,962 per week) and Ike Ugbo (£15,500 per week).

Ipswich are known to have vast financial resources, so they could potentially increase Johnson's salary significantly if he was to make the move to Portman Road, although with the Tractor Boys currently sitting second in the Championship table, the prospect of playing Premier League football is likely to be more appealing to the winger than a rise in wages.

Johnson has been one of Wednesday's most consistent performers in recent months, and they will be incredibly reluctant to lose him.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's home game against Coventry City, Rohl refused to discuss Johnson's future.

"I know all the topics are very interesting and for everybody outside and I can understand. But I cannot speak about any news and transfer rumours. If we have something, we come out with our message," Rohl told the Yorkshire Post.

"But I can say we work hard in both directions at the moment. At the moment, there is no new information.

"At the moment, it makes no sense to speak about all the things that could be or could be not."

The German will be desperate to retain Johnson, but should Ipswich meet the Owls' valuation, a switch to Suffolk could be tough for him to turn down.