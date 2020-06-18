Sheffield Wednesday hoping to secure trio’s immediate future

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to tie on loan trio, Connor Wickham, Jacob Murphy and Alessio Da Cruz, down to short-term deals that mean they will be available for the Championship run-in.

Garry Monk is currently preparing the Owls to take on Nottingham Forest this weekend, with Wednesday looking to hit the ground running in the nine game run-in and finish the season strongly after a tough start to 2020.

The season is set to run well into July, which means Wednesday have a host of agreements to conclude if they are to retain the service of their entire squad until the conclusion of the season.

Amongst those are the loan trio of Wickham, Murphy and Da Cruz, but Yorkshire Live have indicated that the Owls are confident of sealing deals with that trio to finish the season in South Yorkshire.

Wickham and Da Cruz were both signed by Monk in January, but have failed to have an impact in the Championship. However, Murphy has offered more over the course of the 2019/20 season.

On loan from Newcastle United, the winger has made 30 appearances in the Championship, returning five goals and registering a further assist.

The Verdict

This is good news for Wednesday and their hopes of finishing the season strongly.

Wickham and Da Cruz offer depth in attack, whilst Murphy is a player that can excel in the wide positions.

Monk wants to finish strongly and a little bit of continuity within his squad is going to be important.

The last thing Wednesday need is an exodus ahead of the run-in.

