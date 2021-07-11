Sheffield Wednesday hoping to finalise ambitious transfer swoop for 24-y/o Premier League player

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan, although they may face competition for the Burnley keeper.

BURNLEY. Will move our keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell if right club comes in. SHEFF WED love a loan. Others may come in. Explains Burnley recent interest In Hennessy. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

The 24-year-old joined the Clarets in 2019 but he has struggled for game time at Turf Moore, with Nick Pope the clear number one for Sean Dyche’s side.

Therefore, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that they are considering sanctioning a temporary switch for the Northern Ireland international, although it may depend on whether they can bring in Wayne Hennessey as cover.

It’s perhaps no surprise to see that Darren Moore is keen on doing a deal for a keeper this summer as the experienced Keiren Westwood has departed, whilst Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson haven’t convinced in the past.

Bringing in Peacock-Farrell would be a coup for the Yorkshire outfit, as he had featured for Leeds United in the Championship before making a move to Burnley.

The verdict

This is a link that has to please Wednesday fans because even though Peacock-Farrell doesn’t play for Burnley, he has done very well for Northern Ireland in recent years and has over 20 caps already.

So, he would be an outstanding addition for any third tier club and it would be a good bit of business for the Owls if they could do it.

Clearly though, it’s not going to be easy. You would imagine that Championship interest could emerge, whilst Dyche will need to bring in cover for Pope, so it’s one that may need patience from Wednesday’s side.

