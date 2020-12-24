Sheffield Wednesday hold talks with midfielder over potential January arrival

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks with Andre Green over a move to Hillsborough ahead of the New Year according to Football Insider.

Green has been a free-agent since leaving Aston Villa at the end of the 2019/20 season, and will be eager to find himself a new club in the near future.

The winger spent the 2019/20 season on loan with both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, where he scored three goals in 20 appearances during last year’s campaign.

But his efforts weren’t quite enough for the Addicks, as they were relegated into League One under the management of Lee Bowyer last term.

Green spent four years with the Aston Villa senior squad in total, but struggled to find regular game time in the first-team, whilst under the management of Dean Smith.

The 22-year-old made 22 appearances for the Premier League side back in the 2018/19 season, but clearly wasn’t part of the club’s plans after being sent out on loan to two different clubs last term.

Sheffield Wednesday are certainly in need of additional strength in depth, with Tony Pulis’ side currently sat 23rd in the Championship table after 20 matches.

The Owls haven’t been able to put together a positive run of results for much of the 2020/21 season, and the club’s supporters will know that they need to pick up points in the near future to stand any chance of avoiding relegation into the third-tier of English football this season.

Football Insider report that Green is keen to sign for a club that can offer him regualr minutes this season, and Sheffield Wednesday seem as though they could be the team to do just that in the near future, as they continue to struggle in the Championship.

The Owls are set to return to action on Boxing Day, when they take on Blackburn Rovers, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Pulis’ side at Ewood Park.

The Verdict:

I like the sound of this potential deal.

I have to admit that I’m surprised Green is still a free-agent, especially given the experience that he has had in the Championship in recent years.

He’s shown that he can perform to the required standard in the second-tier, and would be a useful addition to Tony Pulis’ side this term.

The Owls definitely need depth in wide areas of their team, and Green will surely fancy his chances of breaking into the starting XI relatively quickly if he signed for the Championship strugglers ahead of the New Year.