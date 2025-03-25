This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are finally in a position, for the first time in several years, to begin planning for the summer transfer window.

Most supporters would likely have been happy with just avoiding the threat of relegation. However, Danny Rohl's side have gone well beyond that and for much of the season were challenging for a top-six spot.

That challenge has now seemingly run dry with four defeats in their last six, leaving them six points shy of the play-off spots with eight games to play. Nevertheless, they still have a glimmer of hope, but in all likelihood, it will be second-tier football for them again next season.

Championship Table 6th-12th P. Team PLD GD PTS 6 West Brom 38 +14 57 7 Bristol City 38 +8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 +9 54 9 Blackburn 38 +2 52 10 Watford 38 -4 52 11 Millwall 38 -2 51 12 Sheffield Wednesday 38 -6 51

If it is another campaign in the Championship, then Rohl can begin planning his transfer window. He will be hoping for greater support from Dejphon Chansiri in the summer than he received in January.

During that month, the pair clashed over the head coach’s release clause and the club’s transfer policy regarding signings.

Eventually, the situation was resolved, and Wednesday supporters will be hoping there is no repeat in the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday pundit outlines summer window hopes

To get a Hillsborough point of view on the upcoming transfer window, Football League World spoke to their resident Owls pundit, Patrick McKenna.

Providing two predictions for the summer, the Wednesdayite said: "The first prediction is that we won't be out of the blocks quickly in terms of recruitment because our former Head of Recruitment left in January.

"It is another example of poor structure at our club. If there is no Head of Recruitment, what is the plan? This is something that should be ongoing and have continuity. It isn't something you can just jump into at various parts of the year.

"Until we get a new Head of Recruitment, how can we really start? And that is not taking into account that there may be managerial upheaval in the summer."

Speaking about his second prediction, the Owls supporter said: "We won't be spending very much money. It will be a case of hanging on to loans and free transfers. There may be some risk signings, like Kobacki and Charlie McNeill.

"In regard to that, I am not feeling positive about the transfer window, and I fear we will get to the start of the season without making the inroads needed to have the quality required next season."

The summer is looking uncertain for Sheffield Wednesday

While the lack of competitiveness towards the end of the season should give them an edge in the transfer window, the lack of professionalism behind the scenes is somewhat concerning.

Wednesday need a strong summer to build on what has been a solid foundation year under Rohl. However, they could be without their leading man, as Southampton have set their sights on him.

The Saints are planning to part ways with Ivan Juric at the end of the season, and with Rohl’s release clause set at just £2 million for a club in the same division, it should be a straightforward move for the South Coast side.

This would be a major setback if he were to leave, forcing Wednesday to search not only for new players but also for a new head coach.

For a club that has struggled with proactivity, this would be a nightmare scenario, and supporters will be desperate to see him remain at Hillsborough.