Danny Röhl has signed a new long-term contract with Sheffield Wednesday, and with that news all Owls fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The German worked wonders to keep the South Yorkshire side in the Championship in the most recent campaign, and with his miraculous work came a lot of admiration from afar.

A number of clubs are said to have taken an interest in the 35-year-old in recent months, with Sunderland said to have been keen on bringing him to the Stadium of Light.

And as this summer’s managerial merry-go-round continues to gather pace, the Hillsborough outfit have got their main man committing his future to the club at exactly the right time.

Sheffield Wednesday have Danny Röhl clarity as Norwich City, Sunderland, Hull all continue manager hunt

After winning 16 of his 38 games in charge of the Owls after his appointment in October of last year, Röhl had rightly gathered plenty of attention over the past few months, and that would have only intensified if Friday’s news hadn’t have broken.

Four Championship clubs are currently without a manager as it stands, with Norwich City joining the list with the sacking of David Wagner last week after playoff semi-final defeat to Leeds United.

The Canaries join Hull City, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle on the hunt for a new manager, with the first two of that trio said to have cast an eye over Röhl in their search for a new boss.

The list of clubs in search of a new manager is only likely to grow in the coming weeks and months, with Burnley set to lose boss Vincent Kompany in the coming days to German giants Bayern Munich.

The Clarets will return to the Football League after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed earlier this month, and with the Belgian set to leave, Röhl would likely have been on the list of candidates to take over the reins at Turf Moor given his reputation in England.

Luton Town are another side who could lose their boss in the near-future, with Rob Edwards said to be linked to Ipswich Town if the Kieran McKenna saga gets any closer to a resolution over the summer, with a number of Premier League sides said to be interested in the Northern Irishman.

Danny Röhl Sheffield Wednesday Championship managerial record Matches 35 Wins 15 Draws 5 Losses 15 Win % 42.9 PPG 1.43 As of May 24, 2024 Source: Transfermarkt

Enzo Maresca, Carlos Corberan; these are two more names who could be headhunted during the off-season, with Wednesday sitting smugly watching all the drama unfold, knowing they have their main man in the dugout for the foreseeable future.

Danny Röhl ‘delighted’ with Sheffield Wednesday contract extension

The good news for Owls fans is the fact that Röhl seems to be loving life in Yorkshire so far, with the German turning his side’s fortunes around almost immediately after making the move to England, and clawing them to Championship safety.

Upon signing his new deal, he said: “I am delighted to extend my contract with Sheffield Wednesday. This is a fantastic club that has taken me to heart and I feel exactly the same way.

“It was never in my mind to be anywhere else but Hillsborough. I feel at home here, the fans have been incredible, they have shown myself and my staff nothing but kindness since the first day.

“I would like to thank the chairman for giving me this opportunity and now we are excited to look forward and can plan ahead together for the new season.

“The way we finished last season was amazing, so much hard work came to fruition but we do not stop here. We must continue to show the same effort levels and desire for the future, the chairman is ambitious, I am ambitious and our fantastic supporters are ambitious too.”

With an ambitious man at the helm and evidence of just what can be achieved when everyone pulls in the same direction, the potential for Wednesday next season is huge.

The Owls had a record of a top-half Championship side once the German took over the club last season, and with a full pre-season under his belt and new signings to come, the Yorkshire side will have hopes of looking further up the table than they were in May this year.

Having got the deal over the line at the perfect time, everyone of a blue and white persuasion in the Steel City can start prepping for next year, as the managerial chaos ensues in the rest of the division.