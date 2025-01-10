It has been an excellent first half of the season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, and they will be looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Wednesday have made significant progress this campaign under manager Danny Rohl, and they currently sit 10th in the table, just three points from the play-off places.

Championship table (as it stands 9th January) Team P GD Pts 9 Watford 25 -1 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37 11 Norwich City 26 6 36 12 Swansea City 26 0 34 13 QPR 26 -5 32 14 Millwall 25 1 30 15 Preston North End 26 -6 30 16 Coventry City 26 -3 29

Rohl has made it clear in recent weeks that he is hoping the club will be active in the transfer market in January, but he has hinted at a breakdown in communication between himself and owner Dejphon Chansiri, which has caused concern among some Owls supporters.

Despite Rohl's somewhat cryptic public comments, it does seem that Wednesday are starting to work on potential deals, although they are yet to make a signing this month.

As speculation continues to gather pace about possible incomings and outgoings, we rounded up all the latest transfer news from Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday eye Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke

Wednesday suffered a big blow early in the transfer window as they missed out on the signing of Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards to Queens Park Rangers, despite making an enquiry about a potential loan deal.

It appears the Owls have now turned their attention elsewhere, and according to The Star, Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke is one name on their list of targets.

Clarke joined the Tractor Boys from Arsenal in January 2023 for a reported fee of £1 million, and he played a crucial role for Kieran McKenna's side over the past two seasons as they earned back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

However, Clarke has fallen out of favour in the top flight, making just seven appearances so far this season, although his campaign has been disrupted by injury and suspension.

It remains to be seen whether Clarke will be allowed to depart Portman Road on loan this month, but Wednesday could step up their interest in the 23-year-old after Dominic Iorfa was ruled out for up to eight weeks with a muscular injury.

Sheffield Wednesday submit offer for Aussie striker Thomas Waddingham

As well as looking to bring in defensive reinforcements, Wednesday will likely be keen to bolster their options in the forward areas in January, and according to Football Insider, they have made a bid for Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham.

Waddingham made his breakthrough at the A-League side last season as he scored 11 goals and provided one assist in 28 games, and his strong form has continued into the new campaign, with the 19-year-old netting four goals and registering one assist in his first 11 appearances.

The striker is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in Australian football, and while he is under contract with Brisbane Roar until the summer of 2026, he is attracting increasing interest from European clubs.

The Owls are not the only Championship side keen on Waddingham, with QPR also said to have made a bid for him, while Portsmouth and Middlesbrough have previously been linked.

Danny Rohl outlines clear Josh Windass stance amid Santos interest

Forward Josh Windass has been in outstanding form for Wednesday this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 26 appearances, and he is currently among the top scorers in the Championship.

The Owls eventually tied Windass down to a new contract in the summer after lengthy negotiations, but they are once again facing the threat of losing the 31-year-old after Brazilian side Santos made a bid for him.

However, as FLW exclusively revealed this week, that offer was rejected by Wednesday, who have no intention of cashing in on their star man this month, and Rohl has confirmed his desire to keep hold of Windass.

"For me it’s not important if it’s true or a rumour," Rohl told The Star.

"What is important is that there are no question marks… Josh is a key player for me and I want to keep him here. I want to see him on the pitch, and hopefully he can score 10 more goals and he can have 20 - 20 would be fantastic, and I think that’s what we’re working on.

"Josh has a good development, I don’t know all of his history, but when I compare it to last year it’s been a huge step forward. He can play more minutes, he can score, he helps the team, he can make the difference… I think it shows that we can develop and improve players, and this is fantastic to see."