Sheffield Wednesday handed boost after Derby County player decision

Jack Marriott will spend the rest of the season with Sheffield Wednesday after Derby County decided not to recall the striker.

The 26-year-old joined the Owls towards the end of the previous window, although a calf injury restricted him to just seven appearances before he returned to Derby for treatment.

With the East Midlands outfit having the option to bring Marriott back to Pride Park until mid-January, interim boss Wayne Rooney has been assessing Marriott in training over the past few weeks as he returned to fitness.

And, The Athletic have revealed that Derby will not be bringing the striker back, so he is set to return to Hillsborough for the remainder of the campaign.

With Wednesday desperate for attacking reinforcements, this will be welcome news for Neil Thompson, even if another striker is sure to be on their radar before the transfer deadline passes.

The former Peterborough man will be hoping to make an impact for the Owls moving forward, and he will be fit to play when the Yorkshire outfit return to play later this month.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Signed in 2015, scored nine league goals, left in 2019. Marco Matias George Boyd Rolando Aarons Chris Maguire

The verdict

You have to say that this is a slightly surprising decision, purely on the basis that the two clubs are fighting for survival in the Championship.

With that in mind, it suggests that this could be a financial decision from Derby when you consider the concerning reports that have been coming out of the club in the past 24 hours.

For Marriott though, he will be glad his immediate future has been sorted, with the challenge to rediscover his best form now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.