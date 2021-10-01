Sheffield Wednesday handed significant boost ahead of Oxford clash

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan is fit and available for their League One clash with Oxford United tomorrow.

Wednesday were without the diminutive playmaker against Wigan Athletic in midweek after he picked up a knock in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town last weekend.

Bannan was fit enough to make the bench but wasn’t needed by Darren Moore, whose side beat the Latics 2-1 in what could prove to be an important victory in the context of their season.

Another win against Oxford tomorrow could catapult Wednesday into the top six, should results elsewhere them go their way.

Moore has delivered some good news for the Owls ahead of tomorrow’s game, confirming to club media that the captain would be available for the visit of Karl Robinson’s side.

💬 DM: Baz is fit and available for tomorrow #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 1, 2021

Bar the Wigan game, Bannan has started every League One game for Wednesday this season – scoring once and adding one assist.

The Verdict

It seems Bannan has recovered from the knee issue that saw him drop to the bench at the DW Stadium.

There have been some suggestions that Moore shouldn’t look to change a winning formula and should keep with Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Wing in central midfield but it would be a shock to see the Owls boss drop the skipper when he is back fit.

The 31-year-old has the ability to produce moments of magic and against an Oxford side that have plenty of firepower themselves that could be vital on the weekend.

He’s not had the impact that many would’ve hoped he would in terms of goals and assists yet but his influence on the Owls has been clear to see.

In that sense, this is a significant boost for them.