Sheffield Wednesday handed potential boost as update on influential figure is revealed

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that he is hoping that Josh Windass will be able to step his recovery from injury this week by participating in training.

The attacking midfielder has missed the Owls’ recent clashes with Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town after picking up a minor issue.

In the attacking midfielder’s absence, Wednesday have failed to deliver the goods in the third-tier as they have succumbed to defeats in both of these aforementioned fixtures.

After being thrashed by Sunderland last month, the Owls were unable to deliver a response to this setback in yesterday’s meeting with Shrewsbury as Matthew Pennington scored the winning goal for Steve Cotterill’s side.

Currently eighth in the third-tier standings, Wednesday will need to improve their performances in the coming months if they are to have any chance of securing promotion to the Championship.

Making reference to Windass, Moore has revealed that the attacking midfielder could take a step closer to a return to action by featuring in training this week.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Windass, the Owls boss said: “We hope to certainly have him back in with us this week.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Wednesday as they will need to call upon the services of Windass on a regular basis during the second-half of the season if they are to achieve a relative amount of success at this level.

Despite being limited to just three appearances in League One due to his fitness issues, the attacking midfielder has still managed to demonstrate that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in this particular division as he has scored two goals and provided one assist for the Owls.

Windass could potentially be in line to make his return to action when Wednesday host Plymouth Argyle on January 15th at Hillsborough.

In order to minimise the risk of the 27-year-old suffering another injury setback, Moore ought to consider easing him back into action instead of handing him a start against the Pilgrims.