Sheffield Wednesday handed major player boost ahead of MK Dons showdown

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has confirmed that George Byers will be included in the club’s squad for their showdown with Milton Keynes Dons tomorrow.

Byers had to be withdrawn at half-time during the Owls’ meeting with Morecambe earlier this week after picking up a knock.

Wednesday went on to secure a 3-0 victory at Hillsborough as they maintained their advantage over the chasing pack in the race for promotion.

Currently six points clear of Bolton Wanderers who currently occupy third-place in the League One standings, the Owls will be hoping to reclaim top-spot from Plymouth Argyle tomorrow.

Wednesday will move above Argyle in the table if they beat MK Dons and Steven Schumacher’s side slip up in their clash with Fleetwood Town at Home Park.

The Owls will be full of confidence heading into Saturday’s game as they have not suffered a league defeat since the start of October.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, Moore has shared a fresh update on Byers.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by the Owls’ official Twitter account) about the midfielder, Moore said: “George Byers is okay.

“He took a knock but the medical team worked on him and he’s part of the squad tomorrow.”

The Verdict

This is a major boost for Wednesday as their supporters may have been fearing the worst when Byers did not return for the second-half of Tuesday’s game.

Having overcome the knock that he sustained against Morecambe, Byers will unquestionably fancy his chances of producing yet another masterful display in the heart of midfield for the Owls.

In the current campaign, Byers has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in the third-tier while he has also provided three assists for his team-mates.

The midfielder has also demonstrated his defensive capabilities as he has made 2.8 tackles per match at this level.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.00 in League One, the 26-year-old’s ability to maintain his fitness during the remainder of the campaign is likely to have a significant impact on Wednesday’s chances of winning the title as he is a stand-out performer in this division.

