Sheffield Wednesday handed key injury boost ahead of Blackburn clash

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has suggested he will be fit to feature against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day after being forced off with an injury against Coventry City.

The Owls picked up their first win under manager Tony Pulis against the Sky Blues on Saturday and Bannan was a key man, delivering the pinpoint free-kick that Tom Lees nodded in for the winner.

The Wednesday skipper was forced off with seven minutes left due to a thigh injury, however, leading to speculation over his involvement during the next week or so.

Bannan has taken to Instagram to try to put an end to that and to calm the fears of the Hillsborough faithful, suggesting that he was fine and would be back for Sunday’s game.

The Scottish midfielder was given the armband at the start of the season and has been ever-present for the Owls this term, featuring in all 20 of their Championship games.

No player in the Wednesday side has contributed to more league goals than the 31-year-old this term (two goals and three assists) and you feel he will be needed if they’re to avoid relegation.

The victory against Coventry took the Owls off the bottom of the table but they now take on a Blackburn side that have scored more than three times as many goals as them this term.

The Verdict

Bannan’s late exit looked as though it may tarnish what was an important win for Wednesday against the Sky Blues but it appears he is only carrying a minor issue.

Against a Blackburn side that can be so destructive, you feel it will be important for Pulis’ men to have their captain back.

He’s not quite been at his majestic best this term but that is in part down to the struggles of the team in general and we saw against Coventry just how important a player he is. You feel the Owls will need the playmaker as the season wears on.