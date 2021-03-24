Sheffield Wednesday handed fresh boost on fitness of injured man

Sheffield Wednesday utility man Sam Hutchinson has been pictured back in training with the Owls as he looks to return to full fitness in time for the end of the international break.

The experienced midfielder, who has featured in the backline as well this term, missed the 2-1 victory against Barnsley on the weekend after picking up a muscle injury against Huddersfield Town a few days earlier.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore suggested after the game against the Tykes that it was the right decision not to rush Hutchinson back and that he should be back in training this week.

Moore’s prediction has proven correct as the 31-year-old was pictured running with teammates in training today.

Great to see Sam back running in training this afternoon! 🙌 #swfc pic.twitter.com/KI39DeT3jr — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 24, 2021

That indicates that he’s making good progress in his recovery with the game against Watford next Friday surely his target.

Hutchinson looks set to be key to Wednesday’s hopes of securing Championship survival this term, with Moore’s men six points adrift of safety at the moment.

The 31-year-old rejoined the Owls in January after having joined Cypriot side Pafos on a free transfer back in September.

The Verdict

This is good news for Wednesday as it seems Hutchinson is making good progress in his recovery.

Ahead of the game against Barnsley, he had not missed a game since rejoining the Yorkshire club in January and looks set to be a key figure in their promotion push – and perhaps beyond that.

His experience could well be vital if the Owls are to defy the odds and remain in the Championship this season.