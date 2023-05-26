Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has revealed that Dominic Iorfa and Marvin Johnson will both be available for selection for Monday's play-off final clash with Barnsley.

Iorfa and Johnson both had to be withdrawn during the second leg of the Owls' semi-final with Peterborough United last week after sustaining knocks.

Iorfa was substituted in the closing stages of regular time after receiving treatment from the club's medical team.

Aden Flint was brought on as Iorfa's replacement, and went on to set up Liam Palmer's vital goal which resulted in the game heading to extra-time.

During this particular period, Johnson made way for Jaden Brown.

Brown played a key role in Wednesday's fifth goal of the night which was scored by Callum Paterson, and ensured that the clash would be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Having emerged victorious in this shoot-out, the Owls will be hoping to secure a return to the Championship on Monday by defeating Barnsley at Wembley Stadium.

Wednesday will certainly not underestimate their opponents in this fixture, as they suffered defeats in both of their league meetings with the Reds in the regular campaign.

What has Darren Moore said about Dominic Iorfa and Marvin Johnson?

Ahead of the Owls' showdown with Barnsley, Moore has issued an update on Iorfa and Johnson.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about this duo, Moore said: "They're both fine and ready.

"With the game being Monday, it's given them enough time."

How big of a boost will it be for Sheffield Wednesday to have these two players available?

This is unquestionably a significant boost for the Owls as Johnson and Iorfa have both played significant roles in the club's push for promotion this season.

Johnson has made the left wing-back position his own as he has provided 14 direct goal contributions in League One during the current campaign.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.89 in this division, Johnson will be confident in his ability to deliver an assured display against Barnsley.

As for Iorfa, he has started for Wednesday in each of their last six league games.

During this particular period, the Owls have secured five victories.

Particularly impressive in Wednesday's triumph over Shrewsbury Town last month, Iorfa won nine aerial duels and made seven clearances as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.13.

By replicating this level of performance in Monday's meeting with the Tykes, the centre-back could help the Owls seal a place in the Championship.