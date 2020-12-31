Sheffield Wednesday handed double boost in pursuit of 53 y/o Tony Pulis replacement

Paul Cook is reportedly open to discussions about becoming the new Sheffield Wednesday boss and it is understood that the Yorkshire club will not need to pay compensation to appoint the former Wigan boss.

Tony Pulis was sacked earlier this week after just 45 days in charge at Hillsborough, meaning the Owls are in search of a new manager for the second time this season.

Cook was one of the names discussed back in November and has been linked as a potential appointment again, while reliable Wednesday source Alan Biggs has revealed the 53-year-old would be open to discussions about taking the job but that he would be more cautious than when he last showed an interest.

Doubt #SWFC will be spoiled for choice. But I do understand that, while more cautious than with his previous interest, Paul Cook would be prepared to discuss the job if asked. Great & relevant record + infectious personality; capable of lifting the place. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) December 29, 2020

Nixon has reported that despite Cook leaving Wigan in the summer, compensation will not be an issue for the Owls as he is now a completely free agent.

Despite the club going into administration and a 12-point deduction, the English coach nearly helped the Latics stay in the Championship last term and deserves a huge amount of credit for the job he did at the North West club.

Cook has a fantastic record in the EFL, having won promotion with Chesterfield, Portsmouth, and Wigan but he will have a job on his hands if he takes charge at Wednesday as the Owls are currently 22nd in the table.

16 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial history that Owls fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 Who was Sheffield Wednesday's first ever manager? Arthur Dickinson Robert Brown Billy Walker Jimmy McMullan

The Verdict

This is a real boost for Wednesday.

In my eyes, Cook would be a fantastic appointment and a real step in the right direction.

He’s the sort of character that can inspire a squad and turn fortunes around, while he has experience of what it takes to keep a side in the Championship – having done it in 2018/19 and gone close last term.

It sounds as though he may need a little convincing but it’s a move that should appeal to Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri, particularly as the club won’t have to pay any compensation to hire him.