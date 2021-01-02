Sheffield Wednesday handed boost in manager hunt as candidate’s long-term aspiration emerges

Paul Cook, one of the candidates to become Tony Pulis’ permanent replacement at Sheffield Wednesday, has long had a hankering to manage the Owls, according to journalist Alan Biggs.

Pulis was sacked by the Owls at the start of the week, bringing to an end a 45-day tenure that saw the side win just once in 10 games.

Biggs reported earlier today that Wednesday have made contact with the former Wigan manager over the vacant position and he has now provided an update on Cook’s stance.

According to Biggs, the 53-year-old has long had a hankering to manage the Hillsborough outfit.

However, he has indicated that the club may still have to convince him to take charge given the current situation.

Having started the season with a six-point deduction, the Owls are battling relegation at the moment, have sacked two managers already in the 2020/21 campaign, and have had financial issues – with owner Dejphon Chansiri suggesting that there may be future difficulties over player wages.

Even so, the Wednesday would be arguably the biggest of Cook’s career to date and could be a good next step after leaving Wigan in the summer.

The English coach nearly performed a miracle for the Latics last term as they narrowly missed out on survival despite a 12-point deduction and administration.

Cook has had success everywhere he’s been in the EFL, winning promotion with Wigan, Chesterfield, and Portsmouth, and has experience keeping sides in the Championship, having done so with the Latics in 2018/19.

The Verdict

This is a real boost for Wednesday as it appears one of the candidates to take charge has long wanted the job.

The current circumstances are far from ideal at the club but Cook’s ability to raise the spirits of dressing rooms could be just what they need to survive this term.

Chansiri and co. should be doing all they can to persuade the 53-year-old and it seems they will have something to build on given his long-term stance on the club.