Sheffield Wednesday handed blow in pursuit of 58-cap free agent

Sheffield Wednesday look set to miss out on experienced defender Adrian Mariappa, according to BBC Sheffield’s Rob Staton.

It emerged yesterday that amid a rising injury list at Hillsborough, especially at the back, that Darren Moore had offered a deal to the 35-year-old Jamaica international, who has amassed 58 caps in his career for the Reggae Boyz.

A deadline of 5pm this evening was set for Mariappa, who played 25 times for Bristol City in the Championship last season, to make his decision, and it seems that he’s gone ahead and chose another club.

Per Staton, the ex-Watford and Crystal Palace man will be heading to the other side of the world to link up with an Australian side instead of signing a deal in South Yorkshire.

That will be a bitter blow to Moore who is looking for reinforcements in defence thanks to injuries to the likes of Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has arrived this week to bolster options at the top end of the pitch but it appears that Mariappa will not be joining him.

The Verdict

Wednesday quite clearly need to add to their defence due to the rising injury crisis and it will not please Moore than Mariappa has decided to move elsewhere.

However when you weigh up all the factors, heading off to Australia for their summer isn’t exactly the worst move in the world for a player who is coming to the latter years of his playing days.

This just means though that Moore will have to cast his net wider for a new signing – there are players out there without clubs and it’s just about finding the right one who is willing to come in and try and make a difference.