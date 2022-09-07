Sheffield Wednesday handed big player blow as fresh setback revealed

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran is facing several weeks on the sidelines through injury, a report from The Sheffield Star has revealed.

Adeniran joined the Owls last summer on a free transfer, following the expiration of his contract with Everton.

The midfielder has since gone on to 27 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring five goals, but missed much of the second half of last season with a hamstring problem.

After playing his way back into the side at the start of this season, Adeniran picked up a knock in the win over Forest Green at the start of the month, which kept him out of Saturday’s defeat to Barnsley.

Now it seems as though it could be some time yet, before the 23-year-old is back in action for Darren Moore’s side.

According to this latest update, Adeniran has been forced to have a procedure on his knee, and while the exact recovery time remains to be seen, it is expected to keep him out of action for several weeks.

As things stand, Wednesday are currently fourth in the League One table, with 13 points from their seven league games so far this season.

The Verdict

You can’t help but feel like this is a major blow for everyone concerned here.

For Wednesday, they are once again going to be without a hugely influential midfielder who, as his recent goals in the EFL Cup showed, can make a huge impact in games.

That will obviously be a miss for them, and it will be hugely frustrating for Adeniran to have his career hit another hurdle like this, after working hard to get back fit during the second half of last season.

As a result, you hope that this is a problem that can be rectified as quickly as possible, for the benefit of all involved with the situation.