German second-tier side Hamburger SV have taken an interest in Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

This is according to a report from Kicker, who have revealed the news that Southampton face competition in their quest to poach the Owls' boss.

Rohl has thrived during his spell at Hillsborough, coming in following the club's desperately poor start to the 2023/24 campaign and being able to guide them to survival against the odds.

Not only were performances and results on the pitch problematic, but he also came in during a period where the relationship between owner Dejphon Chansiri and supporters wasn't the best.

Rohl was a unifying figure though - and he was able to oversee Wednesday's revival and survival in the end.

Their safety was secured with a victory against Sunderland on the final day of last term - and they have been able to build on that this term.

The last thing they would have wanted was to be in a relegation battle, so the fact they are currently sitting in a fairly comfortable position is a real boost for them.

Championship table (8th-10th) Team P GD Pts 8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 32 9 Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29 10 Swansea City 21 1 27

They could potentially lose Rohl soon though, with interest growing in his signature.

Southampton face competition for Danny Rohl's signature

According to Kicker, caretaker boss Merlin Polzin isn't guaranteed to win the top permanent job at Hamburg, and talks are ongoing with other potential candidates for the role.

The same outlet has reported that Rohl, who is German, is currently on their radar. Having seen him impress at Hillsborough, these links may not come as a major surprise.

The Saints are another side who are believed to be interested in him, but whether Rohl would be attracted to a Premier League job over a return to his home nation remains to be seen.

The south-coast side are currently rock bottom of the table after Russell Martin's departure and will need a miracle to stay up at this point, on their current trajectory.

They were also knocked out of the EFL Cup yesterday after a defeat against Liverpool, but whether that changes Rohl's stance on this potential switch to St Mary's is unclear.

Hamburg are a big side and have competed in European competitions before, so they have real potential.

However, a lot of people wouldn't see a move to the German second tier as a step up at this point and Rohl may decide to stay at Wednesday because of that.

The one thing they probably need to be worried about at the moment is potential interest from the Saints.

They may look doomed at this stage, but Rohl won't be short of confidence after pulling off a miracle.

Wednesday will just be hoping that an official approach isn't made by the Saints - because Rohl will then have a decision to make.