Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper fires promotion warning to League One challengers

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a bright start to League One this season, something that will only get better according to goalkeeper David Stockdale.

There was a big turnover in the first team squad last season under Darren Moore following their playoff defeat to Sunderland with several high-profile players leaving Hillsborough.

Moore wasted no time in adding to his squad with David Stockdale being one of the additions, arrving on a free transfer from Wycombe.

The Owls have collected 20 points from their opening ten games which sees them sat in fourth in the League One table with Stockdale looking to build upon that.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Stockdale said: “I think we will get stronger the more we work on things. We have had a good start to the season. Obviously, it has not been perfect.

“But we are right about where we want to be. The targets that we have set are realistic and do-able in my eyes.”

Stockdale continued to praise his teammates for their ability to keep grinding out games, even when not at their best: If people are saying we’re not playing well, I can’t wait to see us when we are.

If you can pick up points in this league when you’re not playing well, that’s going to be big for when you do turn up and turn sides over.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can continue their push for promotion when they take on Port Vale at Vale Park on Saturday.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have been an intriguing side this season and have looked ruthless by all accounts. With just two defeats on the board and plenty of goals being scored, it leaves no surprise with the praise by Stockdale.

The side is looking more balanced with the personnel, as well as an ability to grind out results as Stockdale alludes to.

It’s hard to disagree with the experienced keeper considering Wednesday seemingly still have more gears to go through, meaning it’s inevitable that they will improve as the season ticks on.