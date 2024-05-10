Highlights Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to keep Danny Röhl amid interest from Championship clubs like Hull City and Sunderland.

Reports suggest a hefty compensation fee of £5m required to pry Röhl away, potentially doubling for his coaching staff.

Röhl's impressive work at Wednesday, including an incredible turnaround to secure survival, has attracted attention and safeguarded the club.

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a battle to hold onto their manager, Danny Röhl, this summer, but recent reports have handed the Owls a boost ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Wednesday had just three points to their name when Röhl replaced Xisco Munoz at Hillsborough back in October, but the young head coach inspired a remarkable turnaround to lead his side to safety in the final weeks of the season.

Having been inside the bottom three for nigh-on the entire campaign, an impressive six-game unbeaten run, including three consecutive victories during their final three fixtures, saw Wednesday secure survival as they finished 20th in the table, with Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town joining Rotherham United in League One.

The Owls were one of the form sides in the division for the second half of the campaign, with Röhl winning 16 of his 38 games in charge, drawing six and losing 16, which is an incredible record considering the situation he inherited at the club.

Interest emerges in Danny Röhl

Röhl's excellent work in South Yorkshire has, naturally, not gone unnoticed throughout the second tier, and interest in the German has increased following the end of the 2023/24 season.

Hull City made the shock decision to sack head coach Liam Rosenior on Tuesday, despite finishing just three points outside the play-offs in seventh, and Hull Live claim that Röhl is one name on the Tigers' list of potential replacements, along with Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes and ex-Nottingham Forest chief Steve Cooper.

Hull are not the only Championship club keeping tabs on Röhl, and Sunderland, who have been without a manager since the sacking of Michael Beale in February, are also said to be keen on appointing him as their permanent successor.

The Black Cats' interest in Röhl was first revealed by i News in March, and recent reports from The Northern Echo state that the club are closely monitoring his situation as he holds talks with Dejphon Chansiri over his long-term future in South Yorkshire.

Now, the latest reports from The Star have revealed that suggestions are that a compensation fee will be required to pry the 35-year-old away from Wednesday, which is set somewhere in the close region of an "eye-watering £5 million". They also outline that a fee of close to double that will be required to "take his close-knit coaching staff along with him".

Compensation required for Danny Röhl

Such a figure is likely to put off most clubs from acquiring his services, especially from Championship sides, who scarcely pay such amounts for players, let alone managers.

It's news that will be music to the ears of Sheffield Wednesday supporters, who now know Röhl is likely to remain in charge next season, unless a top-flight team come calling, or a side who can afford to pay a high compensation fee for a manager.

It protects the club, either way. Funds such as that could be utilised in various avenues for Wednesday, or they will have a manager remaining in charge who looks to be taking the club in the right direction and building something fairly special at Hillsborough from the early signs so far.