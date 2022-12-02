Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory fires warning to Derby County ahead of crunch game on Saturday

Lee Gregory has fired a warning to Derby County ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s game at Pride Park on Saturday as he expects to end his goal drought for the Owls sooner rather than later.

Wednesday head to Pride Park this weekend for a clash of League One’s heavyweights as Darren Moore’s side attempt to stretch their unbeaten league run to eight.

It’s left Gregory hoping to get back into form with the forward backing himself to hit a purple patch soon. The 34-year-old has not scored in his last six appearances and has just four goals for the campaign so far. Last season was much more successful though as he ended the 21/22 campaign as the Owls’ top scorer with 17 strikes in all competitions.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of the game, Gregory opened up on his current run of games without a goal, suggesting it isn’t a surprise: “I always seem to do it. I think all throughout my career I seem to go a few games where I don’t score.

“Then the next minute I’ll go and score four or five games in a row. I’m not worried about it. I’m confident that I’ll score.”

That’s a huge warning to Derby as they’ll be coming across a striker, who’s convinced finding the back of the net will happen sooner rather than later.

With Gregory in a confident mood despite his lack of goals, he was asked if he will beat his tally of goals from last season, and his answer was surprising: “One hundred percent. Definitely.”

Gregory has been an important player for the Owls and his experience will be just as vital as they line up against a young Rams team. With the likes of Eiran Cashin and Jake Rooney, both under 21, potentially lining up on Saturday, it could well play into the hands of Gregory and co.

Think you know everything about Sheffield Wednesday? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The Verdict

Gregory is an experienced striker and he will know that the goals will come despite the current drought.

He’s also a player who relies heavily on his intuition as a player, rather than pace or skill, so as long as he gets supply, he will create chances for himself.

It’s a great opportunity against Derby considering their inexperienced defence. This could prompt a change in approach from Warne as this will be the biggest test Derby face to date, and with a Gregory hungry for goals, it might be a daunting task for the Rams.