Sheffield Wednesday finalise transfer swoop for 28-y/o defender

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Ben Heneghan on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old centre-back spent the past few years with AFC Wimbledon and whilst they were relegated last season, Heneghan did enhance his reputation with an impressive individual campaign.

Therefore, he was always going to be on the move this summer and a switch to Hillsborough has been in the pipeline for a few weeks now.

And, an official announcement arrived today, with Wednesday confirming the defender will be part of Darren Moore’s squad in the 22/23 campaign.

The Owls boss has made no secret of his desire to make changes to the squad after they fell short in their quest for promotion last season, when they lost in the play-off semi-final to Sunderland.

Bringing in at least one centre-back was thought to be a priority for Moore, as Wednesday have confirmed that Sam Hutchinson will leave the club, whilst Harlee Dean returned to Birmingham after a loan spell, although he could still come back to Yorkshire as he’s though to be a target.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The verdict

This seems like a great deal for Wednesday as they are short in central defence and in Heneghan they have got a player who knows the league, is physical and will dominate strikers.

So, he may not be the sort of name that will excite the support but he’s the type of player you need in League One.

That makes it a good start to the window for the Owls and Moore will no doubt want to build on that in the coming weeks as he chases new players.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.