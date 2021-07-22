Sheffield Wednesday finalise deal for experienced defender

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Jack Hunt has rejoined the club on a free transfer.

The Owls are delighted to announce the return of @Hunty32 to S6! 🔵⚪️#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 22, 2021

The right-back was a free agent this summer as his deal with Bristol City expired in the summer and he was believed to be attracting attention from several clubs.

However, it’s the Owls who have won the race for the player, with the Yorkshire outfit announcing his arrival on a permanent basis this evening.

Whilst Darren Moore has had to operate under an embargo in recent weeks, he has been allowed to identify out-of-contract players to come in and the deal for Hunt is now finalised.

As mentioned, this will be the defender’s second spell at Hillsborough as he previously made over 100 appearances for the club in a three-year period from 2015 until he departed for the Robins.

The 30-year-old will give Moore a senior option at full-back ahead of the new campaign and the deal will be considering something of a coup for the Owls as Hunt was a regular in the Championship last season.

The verdict

This is a great bit of business for Wednesday as they needed a new right-back and they have brought in a player that knows the club, but, more importantly, he should be a top player in League One.

Hunt is capable defensively and he will look to get forward regularly, so he really will add a lot to the team.

After a tough summer so far, this is the sort of signing that will please the support and Moore will hope that others can arrive in the coming weeks as the new season fast approaches.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.