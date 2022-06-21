Sheffield Wednesday finalise ambitious transfer move ahead of Championship rivals

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Will Vaulks on a free transfer.

The midfielder has spent the past three years with Cardiff City but with his deal expiring this summer there were always doubts about his future.

Given his pedigree, there had been plenty of Championship interest in Vaulks but the Owls were confident that they could get a deal done.

And, they’ve managed to do that, with Wednesday announcing on their official site this afternoon that the 28-year-old had joined Darren Moore’s side ahead of next season.

It’s unclear how long the deal is that the midfielder has agreed at Hillsborough but it’s expected to cover at least the next few years.

Vaulks is sure to be a key figure for the Yorkshire outfit as they chase promotion and he is someone who has been there and done it in terms of being successful in the third tier, having previously gone up with Rotherham.

Wednesday have been very busy in the past week or so with David Stockdale and Ben Heneghan having also signed.

The verdict

This is a fantastic signing for Wednesday because Vaulks has spent the past few years in the Championship and has proven himself as a good player at that level.

So, to convince him to drop to League One is a major coup and it says a lot for the ambition of the club and the faith Vaulks has in Moore as a manager.

The Owls support should be very pleased with how the window has gone for them so far and it will be interesting to see who else they can bring in.

