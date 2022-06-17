Sheffield Wednesday finalise agreement with defender

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Jack Hunt has signed a new deal to remain at Hillsborough.

The right-back’s previous deal expired in the coming weeks and talks had been ongoing over reaching a new agreement ahead of next season.

And, the Owls announced today that Hunt has signed an extension, although they didn’t disclose just how long it was running.

Nevertheless, this will be a huge boost to Darren Moore, as he goes about trying to build a squad that’s capable of winning promotion after Wednesday fell just short last season, as they lost in the play-off semi-final to Sunderland.

Hunt, who is enjoying his second spell with the Yorkshire outfit, was key to that top six finish last season as he featured in 40 league games, and he is sure to be similarly important next season.

The 31-year-old is set to report back for pre-season on Monday along with the rest of the squad, with the new League One campaign set to start at the end of July due to the World Cup later this year.

The verdict

This is a good move by Wednesday as Hunt is a good player and an experienced figure in the dressing room, so keeping him is a no-brainer.

It has been a busy few weeks for Moore as he has brought in a few new signings that will help the squad but it’s also key that they kept Hunt.

So, this is a positive step for Wednesday and you would expect the right wing-back to continue to be a regular as they chase a return to the Championship next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.