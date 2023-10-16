Highlights Danny Rohl has added Sascha Lense to his backroom staff at Sheffield Wednesday.

Lense has been named as the club's new Performance Manager.

Prior to his appointment at Hillsborough, the former midfielder had worked as Sports Psychologist with the likes of Schalke, Leipzig and Manchester United.

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has begun adding to his backroom staff at the Championship club.

That's after the Owls announced that Sascha Lense has been appointed to the team that Rohl is putting together at Hillsborough.

Who is Sascha Lense?

A former midfielder, Lense spent the whole of his playing career competing in his home country of Germany.

During that time, Lense made over 100 appearances in the German second-tier, where he played for the likes of FSV Frankfurt, FSV Zwickau, Dynamo Dresden and SV Darmstadt.

After retiring from playing in 2006, Lense obtained a degree in Sports Psychology, which has since given him a route back into football.

The 48-year-old has previously worked as a Sports Psychologist with the likes of Dynamo Dresden, Red Bull Leipzig, Schalke and most recently Manchester United, where he worked under Ralf Ragnick between 2021 and 2022.

Now Lense has secured his next job in football, after linking up with his fellow countryman at Sheffield Wednesday.

What role will Lense have at Sheffield Wednesday?

While he has previously worked with clubs as a sports psychologist, Lense is set to take on a different job title during his time with Sheffield Wednesday.

The German has been appointed to the role of Performance Manager at Hillsborough, where he has become the first backroom addition since confirmation that Rohl has replaced Xisco Munoz as the club's first-team manager was issued last week.

Having taken over that role with Wednesday, Lense, along with Rohl, has immediately begun work with the club's first-team squad, with a first training session taking place on Monday afternoon.

The duo now have a big task on their hands, as they look to turn things around for the Owls over the coming months.

Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship?

Following their promotion from League One at the end of last season, Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough start to life back in the Championship.

The Owls have failed to win any of their 11 league games so far this season, leading to the sacking of Munoz and appointment of Rohl recently.

As things stand, Wednesday are currently bottom of the Championship table, seven points from safety.

The Yorkshire club are set to return to action after the October international break on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Vicarage Road, in what will be Rohl's first game in charge of the club.

Will Lense be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

This is an interesting bit of recruitment for Wednesday as they look to turn things around this season.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Lense does have a similar background to Rohl, which could help them to work well together at Hillsborough.

Indeed, it is not unusual for a new manager to bring in his own staff, so this sort of appointment does make sense, especially given the change that is seemingly needed at Hillsborough.

That being said, there may also be an argument that the lack of Championship experience between Rohl and Lense, could make these appointments something of a risky move, although only time will tell.