Highlights Sheffield Wednesday is set to lose another key member of their off-field staff, with Head of Recruitment and Analysis, Dean Hughes, expected to leave the club and join Blackpool.

The club is undergoing changes in the recruitment department, with owner Dejphon Chansiri actively looking for a new head of recruitment.

The new appointment will need to work closely with newly appointed coach Danny Rohl to improve the squad, as Wednesday has struggled in recent years and currently faces a nine-point gap to safety in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday recruitment figure Dean Hughes is expected to leave the club to work with David Downes at Blackpool.

Sheffield Wednesday to lose another off-field figure

It has been a turbulent few months for the Owls since their promotion, with Darren Moore sacked, and his replacement Xisco Munoz has already moved on, with Danny Rohl coming to the club.

However, the changes haven’t been restricted to the dugout, with Wednesday seeing former Head of Recruitment and Analysis, Downes, depart for Blackpool to become their sporting director.

And, it seems he will be returning to Hillsborough to strengthen the recruitment department at Bloomfield Road, as the Sheffield Star revealed that Hughes is set to link up with his former colleague, with the duo having been brought in by Steve Bruce in 2019.

Hughes is currently holding the title of Head Of Technical Analysis and Recruitment Analysis with Wednesday.

How big a blow is this for Sheffield Wednesday?

It’s obviously not ideal for the Owls to lose someone who fills such a key role at the club, but the reality is that Wednesday are making changes to the recruitment department anyway.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed the club are on the lookout for a new head of recruitment, and they’re expected to have brought someone in by the time the January window comes around.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Whoever fills that role will have a big job on their hands, and they will need to work closely with Rohl, as the Yorkshire outfit look to improve an area that hasn’t been good enough in recent years.

Of course, the recruitment team have been hamstrung by the funds available to them, but the squad this season does not look equipped to cope with the demands of the Championship.

They are looking to go in a new direction with Rohl, and identifying a clear strategy in the market is going to be a priority, no matter what division the club is in.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Obviously, any transfer talk is going to go on in the background for now, as the window is still around six weeks away, and they’re waiting for the new appointment to be confirmed.

That means Rohl’s only focus is on trying to improve the team, and they’re looking to cut the nine-point gap to safety, which seems like a big ask.

After some positive signs following the arrival of the German coach, the 4-0 defeat at home to Millwall last time out was a major setback, even if you could argue the margin of victory was flattering for the Londoners.

It was still a concerning performance though, and Rohl will no doubt be pleased to have the international break here now, as he can work with the majority of his squad without disruption ahead of the next game, which is a trip to Birmingham on November 25.

That’s a fixture Wednesday will target for points, as Wayne Rooney is yet to win since he was named as John Eustace’s successor last month.