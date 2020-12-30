Sheffield Wednesday figure provides update on key duo

Sheffield Wednesday first team coach Neil Thompson has provided a positive update on the fitness of Adam Reach and Joost van Aken.

Thompson stepped in to take care of business against Middlesbrough on Tuesday following the departure of Tony Pulis 24 hours earlier.

And the interim manager helped guide the Owls to three crucial points in their survival bid as Callum Paterson and a first career goal from Liam Shaw earned the Hillsborough outfit a crucial win to put them within three points of safety.

But both Reach and Van Aken were absent for the game. The former suffered a slight hamstring problem in the latter stages at Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, whilst the Dutchman is suffering with a groin injury.

However, Thompson didn’t seem too concerned over the pair when asked about their fitness ahead of their crucial clash with Derby County on Saturday.

“I don’t think they are major injuries. They were just not there. We will see how they are in the next couple of days,” he told Yorkshire Live.

The Verdict

Wednesday are starting to move in the right direction, and this injury update will only add to the feel-good-factor around Hillsborough in recent days, despite the shock recent sacking of Pulis.

Having Reach’s quality back in the squad would be a huge bonus for Thompson, although he’ll have to carefully monitor his fitness – with games coming thick and fast during January, whilst Van Aken will only boost defensive numbers against free-scoring Derby if he’s fit enough to play.