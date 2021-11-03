Sheffield Wednesday figure makes honest admission about Ciaran Brennan’s future

Sheffield Wednesday Under-23 manager Lee Bullen has admitted that the club would like to send Ciaran Brennan out on loan to another team if he is unable to force his way into Notts County’s side in the coming weeks.

Brennan’s temporary deal with the Magpies is set to expire later this month and he has recently been forced to watch on from the sidelines after falling out of favour at Meadow Lane.

Currently behind the likes of Richard Brindley, Kyle Cameron and Connell Rawlinson in the pecking order, it remains to be seen whether Brennan will feature for the club again.

After witnessing Wednesday suffer relegation to the third-tier earlier this year, the defender would have been hoping to make some inroads on the club’s match-day squad during the current term.

However, Brennan was loaned out by Owls boss Darren Moore due to the presence of Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson.

Making reference to the defender’s current situation at Notts County, Bullen has admitted that the club would prefer to send the 21-year-old to another team who will be able to provide Brennan with the opportunity to play regular first-team football.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the defender, Bullen said: “With Brennan, his loan is up soon, so that’ll be a decision for the Notts County manager to make.

“But if he’s not playing, we’d obviously prefer him to go somewhere where is playing.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Brennan missed Notts County’s recent clashes with Stockport County, Bromley and Grimsby Town, there is no guarantee that manager Ian Burchnall will be willing to provide him with the game-time that he needs to improve as a player.

With his loan spell set to reach a conclusion at the end of November, it would be somewhat of a surprise if the Magpies decide to extend his stay.

Whilst Wednesday could use Brennan as part of their Under-23 set-up, the defender may find it more beneficial to feature at senior level.

Providing that the Magpies do indeed opt against renewing their loan agreement, Moore ought to send the defender to a team in a lower division who will be open to the possibility of playing Brennan on a regular basis.