Sheffield Wednesday figure issues encouraging transfer verdict

Sheffield Wednesday assistant coach Jamie Smith says the club are hopeful of completing more signings in the summer transfer window.

The market has already been a busy one for the Owls, who will be looking to bounce back after missing out on promotion to the Championship after defeat to Sunderland in the League One play-offs last season.

Seven players have already joined Darren Moore’s side, with goalkeeper David Stockdale, midfielder Will Vaulks, striker Michael Smith and defensive quartet Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo and Reece James all making moves to Hillsborough.

Now however, it seems there is some hope around the club, that business in terms of incomings in the current market, is not done yet.

Speaking about the possiblity of more signings being made by the Owls before the window closes at the start of September, Smith was quoted by the Yorkshire Post as saying: “It’s been good business so far in this close season and it’s good to have them in working with us.

“You’ll have to speak to the gaffer on how many more are to come in but yes, hopefully we’ll have some more in. We’ll just have to wait and see.

“I don’t really get involved with that side of things, my work is out on the grass. The gaffer and the recruitment team, with the chairman, they work on all that.

“Obviously we have conversations but I don’t get too involved with how it all works.”

Sheffield Wednesday will begin their 2022/23 League One campaign o the 30th June, when Portsmouth make the trip to Hillsborough to face the Owls.

The Verdict

This does feel like an encouraging update for those of a Sheffield Wednesday persuasion.

It has already been a promising window for the Owls, who have made a number of high profile signings that have felt like a statement of intent when it comes to a promotion battle.

As a result, adding even more players will surely put them in an even stronger position to push for a return to the Championship in the coming campaign.

With that in mind, you feel there will be plenty of an Owls persuasion keen to see just who comes into the club over the course of the next few weeks.