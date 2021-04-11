Sheffield Wednesday figure delivers defiant message despite latest setback

Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Jamie Smith insists that there is still a belief at the club that they can stay in the Championship.

A 4-1 hammering at QPR yesterday has left the Owls in a very difficult position, as they are seven points from safety with just six games to play.

Therefore, they are odds-on to drop down to League One, and many fans will have already resigned themselves to the fact that the club will be in the third tier next season.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Smith refused to give up as attention turns to the midweek clash against Swansea City at Hillsborough.

“We’ll be fighting for the full 18 points, we’ve got them to play for and we’ll fight for all of them. The team still believe. We’ll keep fighting.”

A lot will become clearer in the next week, with Rotherham set to play three games in seven days, including a huge fixture against relegation rivals Coventry.

For the Owls, they will be focusing on their own games, with the Swansea clash the first of three at home in a row.

Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The verdict

You expect this message from Smith, as things can turn quickly in football and the Owls have to believe that anything is possible.

Of course, realistically they face a major task to stay up, and the fans will know that it’s unlikely. They’re probably going to need to win four out of six to have a chance, which is a massive ask.

But, they can’t give up, so it’s all about Swansea now, and Darren Moore’s return to the touchline will hopefully make a difference.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.